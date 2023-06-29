Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,956 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.30% of Lam Research worth $216,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $642.63. 499,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,432. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $650.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

