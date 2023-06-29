LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Down 0.4%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €27.47 ($29.86) and last traded at €27.65 ($30.05). Approximately 399,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.76 ($30.17).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.96.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

