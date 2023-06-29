Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares.

Laura Ashley Trading Up 27.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

Laura Ashley Company Profile

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

