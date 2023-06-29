Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Free Report) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Laurentian Bank of Canada to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Laurentian Bank of Canada and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laurentian Bank of Canada 1 1 1 0 2.00 Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors 1028 2939 2896 9 2.27

Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.87%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 337.81%. Given Laurentian Bank of Canada’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laurentian Bank of Canada has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Laurentian Bank of Canada N/A N/A 5.56 Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors $2.53 billion $697.07 million 263.68

This table compares Laurentian Bank of Canada and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Laurentian Bank of Canada’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Laurentian Bank of Canada. Laurentian Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Laurentian Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Laurentian Bank of Canada pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Laurentian Bank of Canada lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Laurentian Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Laurentian Bank of Canada and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laurentian Bank of Canada N/A N/A N/A Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors 34.65% 10.56% 0.88%

Summary

Laurentian Bank of Canada peers beat Laurentian Bank of Canada on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial services, including commercial banking, real estate financing, and equipment and inventory financing to business clients. The Capital Markets segment offers a range of services, such as research, market analysis, and advisory services; corporate underwriting services for debt and equity; and administrative services. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

