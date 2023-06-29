Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Stock Price Up 80%

Shares of Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Free Report) rose 80% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Learning Tree International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

