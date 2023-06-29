Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of LEJU opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Leju Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

