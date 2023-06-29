LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 19.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,135,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average daily volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

LexaGene Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

