Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CEO Acquires $21,800.00 in Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,502.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lonnel Coats also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lonnel Coats purchased 40,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,672,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,305,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

