LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $24,042.48 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) insider Anisha Patel-Dunn sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $24,042.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LFST stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 451,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth about $5,268,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth about $372,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.