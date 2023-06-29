Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $110.86 million and $1.51 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002010 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,904,053 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

