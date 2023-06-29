Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $2.46 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $108.83 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,254,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,184,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00279083 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $179.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

