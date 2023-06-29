Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $2.46 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $108.83 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,254,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,184,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00279083 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $179.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
