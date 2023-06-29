Litecoin Price Tops $84.72 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $84.72 or 0.00278284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.21 billion and $397.87 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013027 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,254,589 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
