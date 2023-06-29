Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) vs. Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Critical Analysis

Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Free Report) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lojas Renner and Nordstrom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lojas Renner N/A N/A N/A Nordstrom 0.13% 46.05% 3.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lojas Renner and Nordstrom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lojas Renner 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nordstrom 4 9 3 0 1.94

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nordstrom has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.09%. Given Nordstrom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordstrom is more favorable than Lojas Renner.

61.1% of Nordstrom shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Nordstrom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lojas Renner and Nordstrom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lojas Renner N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nordstrom $15.53 billion 0.21 $245.00 million $0.11 183.45

Nordstrom has higher revenue and earnings than Lojas Renner.

Summary

Nordstrom beats Lojas Renner on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics. The company also engages in the granting of loans to individuals and legal entities, financing of purchases, and insurance, as well as provides personal loans. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

