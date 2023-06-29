Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.66

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.66 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.39 ($0.21), with a volume of 243129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

Made Tech Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £24.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,659.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Made Tech Group Company Profile

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

