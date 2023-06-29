Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.14

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.14 and traded as high as C$8.22. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 4,907 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.56, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Aerospace ( TSE:MAL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$223.38 million during the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.3244 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently -37.04%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

