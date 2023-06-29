Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnum Opus Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Price Performance

OPA stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $121.22 million and a PE ratio of 17.13.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition ( NYSE:OPA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

