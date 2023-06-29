Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $21.49 million and approximately $41,076.22 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018601 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,564.92 or 1.00021119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000581 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42,298.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

