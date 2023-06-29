Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $21.48 million and $37,106.69 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000581 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42,298.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

