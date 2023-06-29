Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $12.80 on Friday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

