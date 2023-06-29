Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Trading 5.3% Higher

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 500,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,191,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.75.

Marathon Gold Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$316.71 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

