Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of MRNS stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 931,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 169.99% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after buying an additional 538,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,990,000. Antara Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 702,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

