Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

