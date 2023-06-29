Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after buying an additional 15,081,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after purchasing an additional 168,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.64 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

