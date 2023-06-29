Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,202,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,419,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,667,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,184,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,212,000 after purchasing an additional 362,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $65.12.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.