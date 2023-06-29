Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after buying an additional 615,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

