Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 4,380 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IJR stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
