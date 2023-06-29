Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $117.54 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

