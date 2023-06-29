Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE QSR opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

