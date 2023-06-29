Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $151.30

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.30 and traded as high as $170.44. Marubeni shares last traded at $170.27, with a volume of 14,958 shares traded.

Marubeni Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.74.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marubeni Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

