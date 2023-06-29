Mattias Eriksson Sells 11,126 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackBerry Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE BB traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $5.36. 25,202,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,255. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

