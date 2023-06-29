McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.78. 4,992,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

