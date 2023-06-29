Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.29. 165,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

