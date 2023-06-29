Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.67. 165,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,757. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

