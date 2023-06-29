Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.7% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 50.8% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 41.6% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 784.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,482 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.27. 254,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,971. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.18. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
