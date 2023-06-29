Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 264.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.83. 183,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

