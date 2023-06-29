Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $666,000 in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.3 %

MWA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 134,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MWA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

