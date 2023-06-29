Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.33. 132,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,546. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.20 and its 200 day moving average is $159.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

