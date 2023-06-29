Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 2,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.23. 15,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.05. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.28 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.