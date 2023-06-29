Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.08. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.