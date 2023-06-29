mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MECVF stock remained flat at $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday. mdf commerce has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

