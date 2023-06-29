mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
mdf commerce Price Performance
Shares of MECVF stock remained flat at $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday. mdf commerce has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.
mdf commerce Company Profile
