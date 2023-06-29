Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medigus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medigus Price Performance

Shares of MDGS stock remained flat at $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,310. Medigus has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

