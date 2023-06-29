Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $86.58. 1,309,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

