Members Trust Co Sells 487 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Members Trust Co trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $241.87 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.87 and its 200-day moving average is $232.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

