Metal 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36.64 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00004157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $84.23 million and $36.64 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.