Metars Genesis Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.15 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $107.15 million and approximately $105,790.99 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metars Genesis has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00005545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metars Genesis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.69862275 USD and is up 8.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $108,460.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metars Genesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metars Genesis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.