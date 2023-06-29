MetisDAO Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $89.68 million and $1.70 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $20.08 or 0.00065884 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018555 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,493.64 or 1.00055984 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.03677799 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,509,591.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

