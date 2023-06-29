Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) PT Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s previous close.
MCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 7.7 %
Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $407.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2,207.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 200.0% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
