Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Metso Oyj Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Metso Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

