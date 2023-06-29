Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 915 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $46,555.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 949 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $52,176.02.

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $32,724.81.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. 1,253,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,785. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natera by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

