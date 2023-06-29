MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.93

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $4.12. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 4,475,166 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
MicroVision Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 3.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MicroVision
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
