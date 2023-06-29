MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.93

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $4.12. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 4,475,166 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision

(Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.